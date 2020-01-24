Home Sport Cricket

Nurture our daughters with equal opportunities: Sachin Tendulkar

India observes the National Girl Child Day on January 24. It is celebrated to raise awareness among people about inequalities, discrimination and exploitation faced by girls in society.

Sachin Tendulkar on Friday called for equal opportunities for daughters of the country on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday called for equal opportunities for daughters of the country on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

"Daughters are our pride and the light in our lives. Let's nurture them with love and equal opportunities to follow their dreams," Tendulkar said in a tweet.

Tendulkar and West Indies fast-bowling great Courtney Walsh will also coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash set to be played on February 8.

The charity match will be the curtain raiser to the Big Bash final on February 8, with the venue yet to be determined. Both matches, as well as the Australia women's T20I match against India at Junction Oval are on the same day.

