Home Sport Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Epitome of class, composure and technique' turns 32

Pujara has scored 5,740 runs in 75 Tests at an average of 49.48. Having made his Test debut in October 2010, Pujara has so far scored 18 centuries and 24 fifties.

Published: 25th January 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Cheteshwar Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday turned 32 and on the occasion, the cricket fraternity came in unison to wish the batsman, who is India's batting mainstay when it comes to Test cricket.

He played an instrumental role in India' maiden Test series win in Australia in 2018-19. He scored 521 runs, including three centuries, in the four-matches he played in that series and won Player of the Series award. He scored hundreds in Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth in trying conditions to enthrall the cricket world.

"An epitome of class, composure and technique, here's wishing Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.

"Pujara needs priest's blessing to get out! Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara. Have a great one," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar in Marathi.

"Many more happy returns of the day to an absolute batting great of this generation - Cheteshwar Pujara. India very lucky to have someone like you and wish you lots of success in the coming years," said Mohammad Kaif.

Pujara's teammate Wriddhiman Saha wrote: "Happiest Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara. May you be gifted with life's biggest joys and never-ending bliss."

"Many more happy returns of the day Cheteshwar Pujara. Wishing you a great year ahead," said Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mayank Agarwal wrote: "Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara! May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness."

Pujara has scored 5,740 runs in 75 Tests at an average of 49.48. Having made his Test debut in October 2010, Pujara has so far scored 18 centuries and 24 fifties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara BCCI
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp