Home Sport Cricket

Kapil Dev reveals what his first reaction was when told about '83' movie

In the movie '83', Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will portray Dev and the film will hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

Published: 25th January 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Former India cricketer Kapil Dev on Saturday revealed what he first thought of saying no to the makers of '83' when they came to him for his permission for the movie based on the 1983 World Cup-winning team.

Dev's remarks came during an interaction in Chennai involving him and former opening batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth. In the interaction, the whole cast of 83 was present along with director Kabir Khan.

In the movie '83', Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will portray Dev and the film will hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

"My first reaction was like no, we didn't want to do that as we felt we were young enough still. The story should be about what happened 50-100 years back but at the end, every one of us, including me, said, yes okay, fine, if they want to make a movie on us, let them go ahead," Dev said during the interaction.

"As a cricketer, I just want to say thank you very much to Kabir and his team. We never thought that they would go to such lengths to research what went behind the scenes during the 1983 World Cup. I have no words to explain my happiness," he added.

The film will also feature R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

The Indian team had defeated an invincible West Indies in the finals to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time.

After the win, cricket got a fillip in the country, elevating the sport to religion for fans with every child wanting to become a cricketer.

In the final against West Indies, India had scored 183 runs after being put in to bat. Krishnamachari Srikkanth top-scored for India with a knock of 38 runs and Andy Roberts took the maximum wickets for West Indies as he sent three batsmen to the pavilion.

West Indies, in its chase, failed to leave a mark as both Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath scalped three wickets bundled them out for 140 runs, handing India a win by 43 runs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Dev 1983 World Cup Ranveer Singh
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp