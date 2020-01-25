Home Sport Cricket

Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of India A's New Zealand tour with wrist injury

Khaleel, who has played 11 ODIs and 14 T20 Internationals for India, returned with figures of 2 for 46 from his 8 overs in the second one-day match in New Zealand.

Published: 25th January 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Khaleel Ahmed

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHRISTCHURCH: Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was on Saturday ruled out of India A's ongoing tour of New Zealand with a wrist injury.

"Khaleel Ahmed fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A's first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22," the BCCI said in a statement.

"His hand has been placed in a plaster cast and the left-arm fast bowler has been ruled out of the remainder of India A's tour. NCA will manage his rehabilitation," it added.

The BCCI, however, did not name any replacement for the fast bowler.

In the series opener, he had taken four wickets for 43 runs in 9.1 overs.

India A are on a tour of New Zealand for a three-match unofficial ODIs series and two four-day games.

The unofficial ODI series is currently locked at 1-1 after India won the first match by five wickets before losing the next one by 29 runs.

The series decider will be played here on Sunday.

