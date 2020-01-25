Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets, seal series win

Bangladesh again failed to put up a challenging total despite opener Tamim Iqbal's 53-ball 65, managing 136-6 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and batting for a second consecutive match.

Published: 25th January 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 07:05 PM

Pakistan's cricket team captain Babar Azam (2L) and cricketer Mohammad Hafeez (2R) greet with Bangladesh players after winning the second T20 international cricket match of a three-match series. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LAHORE: Skipper Babar Azam and senior batsman Mohammad Hafeez stroked masterful half-centuries to steer Pakistan to a convincing nine-wicket win over a hapless Bangladesh in the second Twenty20 international in Lahore on Saturday.

Babar scored a 44-ball 66 not out for his 13th half-century and Hafeez made an undefeated 49-ball 67 to guide Pakistan to a modest 137-run target in 16.4 overs at Gaddafi stadium, taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan won the first match, also in Lahore on Friday, by five wickets. The final match is at the same venue on Monday.

Pakistan were never in trouble despite losing opener Ahsan Ali in the second over, caught by Mahmudullah Riyad off paceman Shafiul Islam in the second over.

World number one Twenty20 batsman Babar, who was out without scoring on Friday, was in a punishing mood right from the outset, hitting seven boundaries and a six in his knock.

Hafeez, recalled after 14 months in the Twenty20 side, stroked nine boundaries and a six in his 11th T20 fifty as the two added 131 for the unbroken second wickets stand.

Earlier, Bangladesh failed to better their unimpressive total of 141-5 on Friday as they found Pakistan bowling led by paceman Mohammad Hasnain's 2-20 hard to get off.

Opener Mohammad Naim fell off the very first ball he faced, caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off lanky left-arm paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi who finished with 1-22.

It could have been worse had Rizwan hang on to an inside edge off Iqbal's bat off a luckless Hasnan when the batsman was 16.

Iqbal took full advantage of the lapse, hitting seven boundaries and a six during his laborious knock.

Bangladesh's highest partnership was 31 for the fourth wicket as Afif Hossain knocked a six and a boundary in his 20-ball 21 before he holed out off Hasnain.

Skipper Mahmudullah scored run-a-ball 12 as Bangladesh managed 48 in the last five overs.

