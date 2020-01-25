Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly opens up on Rahul-Pant wicket-keeping debate

The Indian team management had decided to hand Rahul the dual role of a 'keeper-batsman' in limited-overs by dropping Pant from the playing XI in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. The Indi

Published: 25th January 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has lauded K.L. Rahul's work in the limited-overs format and wished the Karnataka batsman will continue the current form even in the longest format of the game.

The Indian team management had decided to hand Rahul the dual role of a 'keeper-batsman' in limited-overs by dropping Pant from the playing XI in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

In the recent times, Rahul has shown satisfactory work with the glove and has been outstanding with the bat as well.

Commenting on Rahul's inclusion after dropping Rishabh Pant, Ganguly said: "Virat Kohli takes that decision. The team management and captain decide the role of K.L. Rahul."

"He (Rahul) has played well in ODIs and T20Is. He started well in Test cricket but has gone down slightly. But in limited overs cricket he has played really well and hope he continues all the good work but like I said, all these decisions are of the team management's," Ganguly told ABP News.

When asked about the race for the wicket-keeper's spot for this year's T20 World Cup, Ganguly said: "The selectors, Virat and Ravi (Shastri) will decide that. Whatever they think, it'll happen that way."

Earlier, Rahul said that he was enjoying the new role.

"I'm quite honestly loving it. At the international stage, it might seem very new and it might seem like I've never kept. (But) I've kept for my IPL franchise for the last 3-4 years, and I've kept for my first-class team as and when there is an opening. I've still stayed in touch with wicket keeping," Rahul said after the first T20I against New Zealand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly KL Rahul
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp