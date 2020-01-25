Home Sport Cricket

VVS Laxman thanks PM Modi for inspiring students with Kolkata Test story

The Prime Minister had also cited former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble's example of playing with a broken jaw against the West Indies in a Test match in 2002.

Published: 25th January 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (L) and former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid

PM Narendra Modi (L) and former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid (Photo | EPS and PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, reminded students of the famous 376-run partnership between Laxman and Rahul Dravid that helped India record an epic win against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2001.

"Thank you very much Narendra Modiji for sharing the story of historic Kolkata Test Match and inspiring young students. To students preparing for exams, my humble advice would be to be clear about your goals and be determined to make it happen and do not compare yourself with anyone," Laxman said in a tweet.

Reaching out to students across the country through the third edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on January 20, the Prime Minister told them not to get demotivated by temporary setbacks.

"During a Test match played between India and Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001, our team was facing setbacks. People were demotivated. But then, nobody can forget the moments when because of the partnership of Rahul Dravid and V.V.S. Laxman, we won the match even after given a follow-on," PM Modi had said.

ALSO READ | Anil Kumble reacts after PM Modi cites 'broken jaw' incident to motivate students

The Prime Minister had also cited former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble's example of playing with a broken jaw against the West Indies in a Test match in 2002.

Kumble, on his part, had thanked Prime Minister Modi and tweeted: "Honoured to have been mentioned in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Best wishes to everyone writing their exams."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pariksha Pe Charcha Kolkata Test Narendra Modi VVS Laxman
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp