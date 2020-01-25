VVS Laxman thanks PM Modi for inspiring students with Kolkata Test story

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, reminded students of the famous 376-run partnership between Laxman and Rahul Dravid that helped India record an epic win against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2001.

"Thank you very much Narendra Modiji for sharing the story of historic Kolkata Test Match and inspiring young students. To students preparing for exams, my humble advice would be to be clear about your goals and be determined to make it happen and do not compare yourself with anyone," Laxman said in a tweet.

Thank you very much @narendramodi ji for sharing the story of historic Kolkata Test Match & inspiring young students. To students preparing for exams, my humble advice would be to be clear about your goals & be determined to make it happen & do not compare yourself with anyone. pic.twitter.com/FPOmq6soMB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 25, 2020

Reaching out to students across the country through the third edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on January 20, the Prime Minister told them not to get demotivated by temporary setbacks.

"During a Test match played between India and Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001, our team was facing setbacks. People were demotivated. But then, nobody can forget the moments when because of the partnership of Rahul Dravid and V.V.S. Laxman, we won the match even after given a follow-on," PM Modi had said.

The Prime Minister had also cited former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble's example of playing with a broken jaw against the West Indies in a Test match in 2002.

Kumble, on his part, had thanked Prime Minister Modi and tweeted: "Honoured to have been mentioned in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Best wishes to everyone writing their exams."