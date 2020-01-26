Home Sport Cricket

David Warner and Virat Kohli engage in funny Insta banter over cricket bats

Australia opener David Warner took to Instagram to share a picture of his collection of bats, which he captioned as "Stock-taking time."

David Warner. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

He used a hashtag -- #needafewmore for the picture showing around 20 bats.

Soon after posting the picture, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli used the opportunity to pull Warner's leg.

He replied to Warner's post on Instagram and commented: "And you wanted one more bat from me."

Warner was quick to respond and wrote "@virat.kohli as I said I need just one."

Apart from Virat Kohli, many social media users also commented on the post.

Here are a few of them:

