Sanjula sizzles for Goa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Sanjula Naik’s 62 came in handy for Goa to beat Tripura by 76 runs in the BCCI women’s under-23 one-dayers at TI Murugappa grounds on Saturday. Brief scores: Uttarakhand 159/7 in 50 ovs (Kanchan Parihar 56 n.o, Jyoti Giri 49) bt Assam 96 in 45.5 ovs (Ruhina Pegu 41). Points: Uttarakhand 4, Assam 0. Goa 196/9 in 50 ovs (Sanjula Naik 62, Tejashwini Durgad 36, Shindiya Naik 29, Suravi S Roy 4/38) bt Tripura 120/9 in 50 ovs (Nikita Debnath 45, Tejashwini Durgad 3/14). Goa 4, Tripura 0. Saurashtra 86 in 35.4 ovs (Riddhi Ruparel 29, Priya Khatkar 3/7, Pooja Phogat 3/19) lost to Haryana 89/1 in 23.5 ovs (Shivangi Chauhan 33 n.o. Sheetal Rana 28 n.o). Haryana 4, Saurashtra 0.

Vasisht, Samhitha champs Qualifier Vasisht Cherukupalli defeated top-seed Kaza Vinayak Sharma 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the men’s final of the PV Vishwanath Memorial AITA tournament. Sai Samhitha won the women’s title. Results: Men: Vashisht Cherukupalli bt Kaza Vinayak Sharma 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Women: Sai Samhitha bt Nithyaraj Baburaj 6-1, 6-1.

National seniors’ tennis

Vijay Kannan beat Shrinath in the 35-plus singles final in the TS Santhanam Memorial national seniors’ tennis meet. The 14th edition of the event saw over 280 participants. Competitions were held in 35+, 45+, 55+ and 65+ categories.