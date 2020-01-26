Home Sport Cricket

Second T20I: New Zealand wins toss, opt to bat vs India

Both the teams remain unchanged since the last T20I. The Men in Blue currently lead the rubber 1-0 after winning the first contest by six wickets on Friday.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

AUCKLAND: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second of the five-match T20I rubber at Eden Park here on Sunday.

"We are gonna bat. Obviously, it's an used surface and there won't be dew much. We wanna use the surface. It's important that we execute our plans and put up a strong performance," Williamson said at the toss.

While India skipper Virat Kohli said: "We wanted to ball first. We did well with the ball too. It suits better when we bowl first. We were happy with the performance, I don't think there was any jet lag."

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (Captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

