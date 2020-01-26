U-23 tournament: Andhra Pradesh beat Railways, continue winning streak

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: By defeating Railways by 7 wickets in the Under-23 women’s limited overs cricket match at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex, Mulapadu on Saturday, Andhra continued their winning spree.

Tanu Kala’s unbeaten 34 and Sneha Deepthi’s 21 led Railways team post a target of 138 runs. Andhra’s K Anjali (3/20) and Ch Jhansi Lakshmi (2/22) were the top wicket takers of the match at Chukkapalli Pitchaiah ground, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) manager G Phani said.

Andhra were able to chase the target comfortably and made 140 runs at the loss of three wickets in 32.3 overs. N Anusha (58) and G Chandra Lekha (54) were the stars of the match. Meanwhile, at DVR Grounds, Delhi posted a six-wicket victory over Punjab, which scored 120 runs in 48.3 overs lost.At ACA Stadium, Mangalagiri, Hyderabad, which scored 79 runs in 42.3 overs (Anitha 24; Anjali 3/7; Aarthi 2/17, Mamatha Paswan 2/19) lost to Jharkhand (80/5 in 27.3 overs). On Sunday, Hyderabad will take on Karnataka at ACA Stadium, while Odisha will play Railways at Chukkapalli Pitchaiah.