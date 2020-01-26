Home Sport Cricket

U-23 tournament: Andhra Pradesh beat Railways, continue winning streak

By defeating Railways by 7 wickets in the Under-23 women’s limited overs cricket match at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex, Mulapadu on Saturday,

Published: 26th January 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  By defeating Railways by 7 wickets in the Under-23 women’s limited overs cricket match at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex, Mulapadu on Saturday, Andhra continued their winning spree.  

Tanu Kala’s unbeaten 34 and Sneha Deepthi’s 21 led Railways team post a target of 138 runs. Andhra’s K Anjali (3/20) and Ch Jhansi Lakshmi (2/22) were the top wicket takers of the match at Chukkapalli Pitchaiah ground, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) manager G Phani said. 

Andhra were able to chase the target comfortably and made 140 runs at the loss of three wickets in 32.3 overs. N Anusha (58) and G Chandra Lekha (54) were the stars of the match. Meanwhile, at DVR Grounds, Delhi posted a six-wicket victory over Punjab, which scored 120 runs in 48.3 overs lost.At ACA Stadium, Mangalagiri, Hyderabad, which scored 79 runs in 42.3 overs (Anitha 24; Anjali 3/7; Aarthi 2/17, Mamatha Paswan 2/19) lost to Jharkhand (80/5 in 27.3 overs). On Sunday, Hyderabad will take on Karnataka at ACA Stadium, while Odisha will play Railways at Chukkapalli Pitchaiah. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railways
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp