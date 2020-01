Gulia’s five-for sees Tamil Nadu U-23 women lose against Haryana

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suman Gulia’s 5/21 came in handy for Haryana to beat Tamil Nadu by nine wickets in their BCCI women Elite C group U-23 one-dayer at IC-Guru Nanak College ground on Sunday.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: Tripura 84 in 49.4 ovs (Ritu Meshram 4/5) lost to Chhattisgarh 85/3 in 23.5 ovs. Points: Chhattisgarh 4 (8), Tripura 0 (0). At IC-Guru Nanak: Tamil Nadu 126 in 47.2 ovs (S Meenakshi 52; Suman Gulia 5/21) lost to Haryana 127/1 in 34 ovs (Bhawna Ohlan 46, Shivangi Chauhan 62 n.o). Points: Haryana 4 (8); Tamil Nadu 0 (4). At TI Murugappa: Uttarakhand 161/7 in 50 ovs (Kanchan Parihar 28, Anjali Goswami 31, Radha Chand 39 n.o) lost to Rajasthan 162/7 in 48.4 ovs (Sumitra Jat 41, Tanuja Vaishnav 48). Points: Rajasthan 4 (8); Uttarakhand 0 (4).

Tharanidharan gets fifer

S Tharanidharan’s 5/21 helped All Stars CC beat Willow CC by six wickets in their Chengalpattu District Cricket Association League Senior Division match at Sumangali grounds in Santoshpuram.

Brief scores: United Indians CC 201/9 in 30 ovs (S Lakshmi Narayanan 97, Mohammed Irfan Basha 30, I Syed Imran Ahmed 37; S Kumar 4/31) bt Dev CC 110/9 in 30 ovs (S Kumar 28; G Logesh 3/23). Willow CC 125 in 24.4 ovs (M Jayasurya 37, J Bharath 27; S Tharanidharan 5/21) lost to All Stars CC 127/4 in 25.4 ovs (R Iyyanar 43, M Dinesh Kumar 33).

Karthick shines

V Karthick’s 6/25 saw Prem CC defeat Rising Stars CC by one wicket in their Tamil Nadu Cricket Association League Third Division B Zone match.

Brief scores (Third Division B Zone): Triplicane Cricket Club 342/5 in 50 ovs (M Suganesh 112, G Manikandan 87, U Aswin 68, B Sai Rupesh 30 n.o; R Sathish Kumar 3/94) bt Perungalathur Cricket Club 234 in 41.2 ovs (M Sadiqulameen 73, R Kathiresan 33; M Elavarasan 5/49). Rising Stars Cricket Club 105 in 37.4 ovs (D Giripal 36; V Karthick 6/25) lost to Prem Cricket Club 106/9 in 35.1 ovs (M Arul 4/36). Bunts Cricket Club 249 in 49.4 ovs (R Gowtham 63, TK Gowthama Raj 60, AS Santhosh 56; P Hari Krishnan 5/64) bt Sical Recreation Club 195 in 45.5 ovs (K Rajkumar 85; Prasanth Chandran 5/44, C Sarath Kumar 3/44).

State c’ships held

The second Tamil Nadu State Rowing Championships, conducted by Tamilnadu Amateur Rowing Association (TARA) was held at Sri Ramachandra Water Sports Centre in Porur over the weekend. Asiad medallist Rohith Maradapa won gold in the senior pair with partner Sivashanmugam.

FC Madras triumph

FC Madras defeated RVSS 5-2 in a Hero Junior (U-15) League Chennai zone game, which was held at the MIRS ground near Sriperumbudur on Sunday. Manglenthang scored four of the goals for the winning side.

Results: FC Madras 5 (Manglenthang 41’, 52’, 74’, Seigoulun 26’) beat RVSS 3 (Dharineesh 39’, Deepak 53’, 58’).

Haryana U-23 women’s Suman Gulia took 5/21 against Tamil Nadu