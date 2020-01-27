IPL 2020: Night matches to start from 8 pm, Mumbai to host final

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said on Monday that night Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will commence from 8 pm.

Ganguly also said that there will be an IPL All-Stars game before the commencement of IPL and the double-headers have been reduced to five.



"There will be IPL All-Stars game three days before the IPL. The (night IPL) matches will start at 8 pm. The double-headers have reduced a lot, there will be only five double-headers," Ganguly told reporters.

The governing council of the IPL met in the national capital earlier in the day.

In the upcoming edition, there will be concussion player replacement and no ball will be monitored by the third umpire while the final match of the tournament will be held in Mumbai.

"We are doing the concussion substitute, the no-ball rule which is there in the international match. The final will be in Mumbai," Ganguly said.

The cricket-governing body's president also confirmed that former cricketers Madan Lal and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik will be there in the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).