Railways make a comeback, beat Odisha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After facing defeat at the hands of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, Railways upset Odisha in the ongoing under-23 women’s limited-overs cricket at ACA Cricket Complex in Mulapadu on Sunday.

Kajal Jena (52) and Sangeetha Khadia (38) helped Odisha post a score of 147 in 48.2 overs. Railway’s Indrani Chhatria (2/38) and Taranna Pradhan (2/26) were key to restricting the opponent to the low score. Railways successfully chased the target, though with occasional hindrances, in 47 overs at the loss of six wickets.

Meanwhile at DVR Grounds, Bengal won by 7 runs against Punjab. Mamata’s 63 and Santhita Biswas 35’ led Bengal post 167 in 49.5 overs on the score board. Match officials have decided to observe a rest day on Monday.