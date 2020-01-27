Home Sport Cricket

Woakes and Stokes strikes for England in final Test against South Africa

Needing to make a world record 466 to win, South Africa were 90 for two at lunch.

Published: 27th January 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

England's Chris Woakes appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of South Africa's batsman Pieter Malan. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes dismissed South Africa's opening batsmen as England pushed for a series-clinching victory on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

Needing to make a world record 466 to win, South Africa were 90 for two at lunch.

Pieter Malan and Dean Elgar made a solid start for the hosts, putting on 39 for the first wicket and seeing their side through to the mid-morning drinks break.

But Malan drove at the first ball after drinks and edged Woakes to Stokes at second slip after making 22.

Rassie van der Dussen was given out leg before wicket to Woakes in the same over but a review showed the ball was going over the stumps.

Van der Dussen went on to play some attacking strokes and dominated a second-wicket stand of 50 with Elgar. He was 39 not out at lunch.

Elgar fell in the penultimate over before lunch after grinding out an innings of 24 of 73 balls. An attempted pull against Stokes looped off a top edge and provided the bowler with a simple catch.

England lead the series 2-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chris Woakes Ben Stokes South Africa vs England Rassie van der Dussen
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp