Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand: 'Captain' Virat Kohli on verge of yet another milestone

Kohli is currently at the fourth spot behind Dhoni (1,112), New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (1148) and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (1,273).

Published: 28th January 2020 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli has been breaking numerous records in the recent past and the run-machine is on the verge of achieving yet another milestone in his illustrious career. Kohli is just 25 runs away from surpassing former skipper M.S. Dhoni in the list of highest run-getters as captain in T20Is.

Kohli is currently at the fourth spot behind Dhoni (1,112), New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (1148) and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (1,273).

If Kohli manages to accumulate 25 runs in the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, the 31-year-old will become the leading run-scorer as captain in the shortest format of the game.

He is also one fifty plus score away from becoming the captain with most fifty-plus scores in T20Is and is currently tied with du Plessis and Williamson with eight such knocks.

India hammered the Black Caps by seven wickets in the second T20I match in Auckland on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli MS Dhoni India vs New Zealand
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp