Lingan shines, Hindu beat Universal Cricket Club

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M LINGAN’S 4/28 helped DRBCCC Hindu College beat Universal Cricket Club by 25 runs in a TNCA-Thiruvallur District CA League Third Division match. Brief scores (Third Division): Aththis CC 139/6 in 30 ovs (S Sachin 32; S Risha Rajas 4/34) bt SSCA 112 in 28 ovs (V Tharunkumar 3/34). DRBCCC Hindu College 158 in 29.3 ovs (K Nagaraj 4/14) bt Universal CC 133/7 in 30 ovs (J Ayyappan 47 n.o; M Lingan 4/28).

Maithresh excels S Maithresh’s 4/8 saw Velammal Vidyashram (Surapet) defeat Siddhartha MHSS by eight wickets in the first round of Apollo Tyres-Thiruvallur District CA U-16 inter-school knockout tournament. Brief scores: Siddhartha 50 in 17.3 ovs (S Maithresh 4/8) lost to Velammal Vidyashram (Surapet) 51/2 in 9.4 ovs (T Bala Vignesh 29 n.o). Jaya Jaya Sankara 119 in 28.3 ovs (Y Godson Sheron 4/6, D Deepan Chakravarthy 3/11) lost to Ebenezer Marcus 122/6 in 23.4 ovs (M Sreejith 52

Triplicane triumph R Vijaya Kumar’s 69 and D Govindaraj’s 61 propelled Triplicane Sports Club to a 62-run win over Madras Aryan Club in a TNCA Third Division B Zone League match.

Brief scores: Third Division B Zone: Triplicane Sports Club 257/8 in 50 ovs (R Vijaya Kumar 69, D Govindaraj 61; S Rohit 3/71) bt Madras Aryan Club 195 in 45.4 ovs (R Kamala Kannan 60; D Arun Kumar 4/45, S Akshay Jain 4/46). Royapettah CC 153 in 49.4 ovs (C Thivakar 5/37) lost to Sea Hawks CC 154/7 in 44 ovs (G Babu 70 n.o). Fourth Division B Zone: GE T&D India Sports & Recreation Club 190 in 50 ovs lost to Ranji CC 192/7 in 47.1 ovs.

St Bede’s champions St Bede’s beat Nellai Nadar by 48 runs to win the Young Talents FYNSEA Logistics U-15 T-20 Invitational Tournament Brief scores: St Bede’s 134/5 in 20 ovs (Seshanth 46; Jai Krishna 2/17, Aadhil Ahamed 2/15) bt Nellai Nadar 86/8 in 20 ovs (Siddharth Prakash 2/7, Vicky 2/11).