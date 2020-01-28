Longer by six days, IPL to have fewer afternoon starts

Home Sport Cricket

The IPL will be a longer affair this year, with fewer matches starting at 4 pm.

Dhoni

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni.

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The IPL will be a longer affair this year, with fewer matches starting at 4 pm. At a meeting of the IPL governing council in New Delhi on Monday, it was decided that the 13th edition will be held from March 29 to May 24. That’s 57 days. It was a 51-day event last year. While plans to bring forward the 8 pm starts were shelved after deliberations, the council decided that the 4 pm starts are not conducive for players, spectators and sponsors, mainly due to the rise in day temperature across the country around that time.

Of the 60 matches, just six will start at 4 pm. This figure was 12 in 2019. It means there will be fewer days with two games each. After 12 last year, there will be just five days with these double-headers.

“Considering all the factors, it was decided that there should be more evening games. The tournament becomes slightly longer after bringing down the number of 4 pm starts to six. But everybody seems to be okay with it,” IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel told this newspaper from Delhi. Franchise officials, too, welcomed the idea, saying this makes things better for everyone. There was no decision on increasing the number of teams from eight to nine or 10 from next year. The buzz is it will be discussed in future.

Mumbai to host final
The final will be held in Mumbai. This comes after speculation that the new stadium in Ahmedabad would be hosting this match 

Concussion subs in play
For the first time, the IPL will have concussion substitutes, which has become the rule in international cricket. Also, no-balls will be called by the third umpire only

