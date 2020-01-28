Home Sport Cricket

South Africa docked six WTC points for slow over rate

India lead the table with 360 points from three series while Australia are second with 296 after having grabbed a full 120 each against New Zealand and Pakistan.

South Africa's Anrich Nortje (2ndL) celebrates with teammates. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa have been penalised six points in the final Test against England at the Wanderers for bowling three overs short.

South Africa are in seventh position with only 24 points after two series. Drawing a blank on their tour of India in October last year, they won 30 points for winning the first Test against England but were fined for slow over-rate meaning they only have 24.

India lead the table with 360 points from three series while Australia are second with 296 after having grabbed a full 120 each against New Zealand and Pakistan. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are on 80 points each while New Zealand are on 60.

Meanwhile, England's 3-1 win follows their 2-2 draw against Australia, which had earned them 56 points.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.

