Triumphant at RSA, England captain Joe Root says 'sky is the limit' for his team

England's next Test assignment will be against Sri Lanka, starting March 19 in Galle.

England captain Joe Root (C) pose with teammates after receiving the trophy at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: England skipper Joe Root is on a high after a thumping 3-1 victory over South Africa in the recently concluded four-match series and said he was proud of his men. Root also felt his side is always trying to improve and push themselves forward and if everything goes in the right direction, then the "Sky is the limit" for England.

After registering a 191-run victory in the final Test against the hosts in Johannesburg on Monday, a confident Root said: "I couldn't be more proud of the group. We've been through a lot on this tour. To come back from Centurion in the manner we have and to finish it off in style is pleasing."

"We've made it very clear how we want to play moving forward and the guys have bought into that," the England skipper was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"We know it won't happen overnight, and won't necessarily be straightforward all the time, but as long as it keeps going on an upward curve, as long as we take out chances when we get them, and are always looking to push each other forward and improve, then the sky is the limit for this group," Root expressed.

Meanwhile, coach Chris Silverwood was all praise for Root saying: "Joe has led the team very well. The senior players have backed him up very well and the younger players have been full of energy and performed."

