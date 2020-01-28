Home Sport Cricket

Umar Gul honoured by PCB for 2009 World T20 heroics

On Monday, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani presented Gul with a crystal plaque after the third T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh which got washed out at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Published: 28th January 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Umar Gul has been honoured by the PCB for his heroics in the 2009 World T20. (Photo | Twitter @PCB)

By IANS

LAHORE: Former pacer Umar Gul has been honoured by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his heroics in the 2009 World T20 where he had played a significant role in helping the Green Brigade clinch the title. Gul was the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the iconic Lord's by eight wickets on June 21, 2009.

On Monday, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani presented Gul with a crystal plaque after the third T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh which got washed out at the Gaddafi Stadium.

After receiving the award, Gul said: "My each and every appearance and performance has been for Pakistan and it has been a privilege to represent my country and team, and play a small part in its successes. I am grateful to the PCB for remembering and acknowledging my achievement. This is a welcome change in the way the PCB is operating and respecting cricketers who have contributed in the country's image and profile building."

"I sincerely hope this trend continues and all the cricketers get their due recognition in front of their fans. Such gestures will not only act as an encouragement for the players, but also play a big role in motivating youngsters to take up cricket as a profession," he added.

Last year, the PCB had honoured former captain Javed Miandad during the Rawalpindi Test against Sri Lanka while Saleem Yousuf and Rashid Khan were honoured during the Karachi Test of the same series.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umar Gul PCB Pakistan Cricket Board T20 World Cup
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp