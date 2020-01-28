Home Sport Cricket

We miss MS Dhoni a lot, no one sits on his seat in team bus: Yuzvendra reveals on Chahal TV

In a 'Chahal TV' video posted by BCCI, the host of the show, Chahal was seen talking about how much the team misses Dhoni.

Yuzvendra Chahal, right, celebrates with teammate MS Dhoni the dismissal of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo. (Photo | AP)

MS Dhoni (L) and Yuzvendra Chahal. (Photo | AP)

HAMILTON: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has termed M.S. Dhoni a "legend" and said that the entire team misses the former skipper. Dhoni has not played for India since the 2019 World Cup semi-final exit against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

On Monday, as Team India hit the road from Auckland to Hamilton, Chahal revealed the spot where Dhoni used to sit in the team bus while travelling. In a 'Chahal TV' video posted by BCCI, the host of the show, Chahal was seen talking about how much the team misses Dhoni.

Shot inside the team bus on the way to Hamilton where Team India will on Wednesday take on New Zealand in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series, the video shows Chahal sitting beside the empty corner seat at the back of the bus, and saying, "Yeh woh seat hai jaha ek legend baitthe the. Mahi bhai (M.S. Dhoni). Abhi bhi yaha koi nahi baittha. Hum unhe bohot miss karte hai (A legend used to sit here. M.S. Dhoni. No one sits here now. We miss him a lot)."

With his funny side up, the leg-spinner asserted that Dhoni wanted to feature in the Chahal TV couple of times and even requested the spinner about the same.

In the video, Chahal can be seen having funny conversations with Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and opener K.L. Rahul.

Head coach Ravi Shastri has already revealed that Dhoni might still be considered for the T20 World Cup -- slated to be played in Australia later in the year -- if he performs well at the IPL which begins March 29.

ALSO READ | Will he, won't he? Guessing game on MS Dhoni's cricket future

On January 16, Dhoni was omitted from the BCCI list of central contracts. However on the same day, the 38-year-old trained with the Jharkhand Ranji team.

