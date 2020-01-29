Arshi century not enough for Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ARSHI Choudhary’s unbeaten 105 went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost to Tripura by two wickets in the BCCI women Elite ‘C’ Group U-23 one-dayers played at Guru Nanak College grounds.

Brief scores: At IITM-Chemplast: Chhattisgarh 216/7 in 50 ovs (Deepika Tiwari 39, Tejal Hasabnis 75 n.o, Tejashwini Durgad 3/33) bt Goa 187/7 in 50 ovs (Sanjula S Naik 111 n.o, Shivani Yadav 4/33). Points: Chhattisgarh 4 (12) ; Goa 0 (4). At SRMC: Saurashtra 155/9 in 50 ovs (Reena Savasadiya 67) lost to Rajasthan 159/4 in 44.4 ovs ( Ayushi Garg 68 n.o, Tanuja Vaishnav 32). Points: Rajasthan 4 (12); Saurashtra 0 (0). At IC-Guru Nanak: Tamil Nadu 218/4 in 50 ovs (Arshi Choudhary 105 n.o, K Yogyasri 78 n.o, Nikita Debnath 3/29) lost to Tripura 219/8 in 49.5 ovs (Nikita Debnath 39, SB Keerthana 3/25). Points: Tripura 4 (4); Tamil Nadu 0 (4).

Praveen inspires SBOA

S Praveen’s 4 for 15 helped SBOA beat Velammal Vidyashram Surapet by seven wickets in the semifinals of the Apollo Tyres-Thiruvallur DCA U-16 inter-school tournament.

Brief scores: Velammal Vidyashram Surapet 83 in 20.5 ovs (S Praveen 4/15, D Rohit 3/10) lost to SBOA 84/3 in 14.5 ovs (Varunkumar 46 n.o); DAV Mogappair 190/6 in 30 ovs (SN Bharath Vishal 58) bt Ebenezer Marcus 89 in 28.5 ovs (Tarun Rajesh 4/14).

Jayesh shines

L Jayesh Vinay, a seventh standard student of Velammal Main School, Mogappair won the gold medal in the U-10 to U-12 category of the 500m and 1000m rink race at the 20th SSFI meet. The event was organised by Speed Skating Federation of India, in Nagpur.

FC Madras beat RVSS

FC Madras registered their third straight victory, beating RVSS 4-1 in the Hero Sub-Junior (U-13) League 2019-2020, Chennai Zone, at the MIRS ground near Sriperumbudur on Tuesday.

Result: FC Madras 4 (Gingoungam 23’, 60’, Nihar 62’, 69’ ) beat RVSS 1 ( Sandeep 2’ ).

Elite CA win Elite CA beat Winnage Reddys by 52 runs in the final to clinch the Young Talents XCell 1 Trophy in the U-14 category