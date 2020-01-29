Kane Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in third T20I

By PTI

HAMILTON: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and asked India to bat first in the third T20I of the five-match rubber here on Wednesday.

While the Kiwis made one change replacing Blair Tickner for Scott Kuggeleijn, the Virat Kohli-led side remained unchanged.

Speaking at the toss, Kohli said: "I reckon (we would have bowled). Looks like a nice track, it's pretty hard, nice grass cover, the weather might have a say in the second innings, but toss isn't in our control. Just put a clinical performance, carry forward the momentum and grab the chances that comes."

Meanwhile, Kiwi skipper Williamson said: "Hopefully, we will get something from the new surface. Need to follow our plans, we are playing a strong side, a new ground, a new surface, do the job with the ball."

India currently lead the series 2-0

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (Captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.