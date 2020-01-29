Home Sport Cricket

Kane Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in third T20I

Lokesh Rahul (R) bats watched by New Zealand’s wicketkeeper Tim Seifert (L) during the first Twenty20 cricket match. (Photo | AFP)

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20 International at Seddon Park, here on Wednesday. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

HAMILTON: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and asked India to bat first in the third T20I of the five-match rubber here on Wednesday.

While the Kiwis made one change replacing Blair Tickner for Scott Kuggeleijn, the Virat Kohli-led side remained unchanged.

Speaking at the toss, Kohli said: "I reckon (we would have bowled). Looks like a nice track, it's pretty hard, nice grass cover, the weather might have a say in the second innings, but toss isn't in our control. Just put a clinical performance, carry forward the momentum and grab the chances that comes."

Meanwhile, Kiwi skipper Williamson said: "Hopefully, we will get something from the new surface. Need to follow our plans, we are playing a strong side, a new ground, a new surface, do the job with the ball."

India currently lead the series 2-0

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (Captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.

