Home Sport Cricket

ICC appoints Anurag Dahiya as chief commercial officer

Anurag Dahiya is an MBA from IIM Calcutta and also holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

ICC

ICC (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday appointed seasoned media professional Anurag Dahiya, who launched Star Cricket, as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Dahiya brings more than two decades of commercial experience from the media industry, most recently as head of content and media sales at Singtel, Asia's leading telecommunications group.

Prior to that, he spent 14 years with Fox International Channels (previously ESPN STAR Sports) as senior vice president, strategy and business development. His responsibilities there included cricket rights and content acquisition working on high profile, high value acquisition of sports rights, the ICC said in a statement.

He also launched India's first international cricket-only channel Star Cricket and oversaw the launch of ESPN STAR Sports' first 24x7 sports news channel ESPNEWS and OTT platform ESPN Play.

Commenting on the appointment, ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said: "He brings extensive experience across the commercial, content and media rights functions that are so important if we are to achieve our long-term ambition for global growth." 

Dahiya said: "I am looking forward to working with the team to ensure cricket is optimally placed to make the most of the opportunities presented to us by a fast changing media and sponsorship landscape." 

At Singtel, Dahiya was also responsible for conceptualising and implementing the video content strategy and managing content operations for its IPTV and OTT video platforms.

Dahiya is an MBA from IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Calcutta and also holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

He will take up the post of ICC CCO in early March and will be based at the apex body's headquarters here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC Anurag Dahiya ICC Chief Commercial Officer
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the media at Parliament House on the first first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020: PM Modi says focus mainly on economic issues
Congress and DMK leaders staging a Protest demonstration against CAA and NRC at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Congress holds 'Save India' placards at Parliament ahead of Budget
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp