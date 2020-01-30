Home Sport Cricket

Injury-ravaged New Zealand call country's tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson for ODIs against India

Injury has meant the likes of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry are unavailable for the series.

New Zealand's tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand's tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: Injuries to frontline fast bowlers have forced New Zealand to opt for fresh blood in their pace attack, including the country's tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson, for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India.

The 6'8" tall uncapped Jamieson could be in for a potential debut in the series starting February 5 in Hamilton, while Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett return to the squad after a long absence.

Nicknamed Killa, the towering Jamieson has been using his height to good effect in the domestic circuit, bouncing out batsmen.

Born in Auckland and brought up in Canterbury, the 25-year-od has of late sparkled for New Zealand A, including against the touring India A side recently.

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag lauds Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami's effort in his own style

He is taller than New Zealand's batting coach Peter Fulton, nicknamed 'Two-metre Peter'.

While he was coming through the ranks following an impressive performance in the 2014 U-19 World Cup, the Black Caps tweeted in 2016: "Move over Two Metre Peter! Meet NZ's new tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson 2.03 metres (6'8) in jandals".

The Black Caps will rely on Tim Southee's experience, while Colin de Grandhomme returns to the squad after being left out for the last two T20Is.

Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner will be the all-round options.

Meanwhile, spinner Ish Sodhi has been included in the squad for only the first ODI in Hamilton.

He will be released for the second unofficial 'Test' between India A and New Zealand A in Christchurch on February 7.

ALSO READ: Never thought about Super Over, took five minutes to find my abdomen guard, says Rohit Sharma

Coach Gary Stead said his team was aware of the task at hand and looked up to his batsmen to step up.

"We've seen from the Twenty20 series (India) are clearly as strong as ever," Stead said.

"While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we'll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals.

"Tim Southee has an important job leading our new look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world.

This is the first ODI series for New Zealand since their infamous 'loss' in the 2019 World Cup final.

New Zealand trail the ongoing five-match T20 International series against India 0-3.

ODI squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (1st ODI), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

