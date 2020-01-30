Home Sport Cricket

Mohammad Kaif explains why Kiwis are most loved cricket team

Spirit of Cricket was once again at display during the U-19 World Cup match, as New Zealand players took the injured West Indies' batsman off the field.

Published: 30th January 2020 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif. (File | PTI)

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Thursday hailed New Zealand's spirit of cricket gesture during the quarter-final match against West Indies in the ongoing U-19 World Cup.

He further explained why the Kiwis have been the most loved team in recent times.

"Mastery begins with humility. The legacy being so beautifully carried forward by the next generation of New Zealand stars. There is a reason why they are the most loved team of our times #SpiritOfCricket," Kaif tweeted.

Spirit of Cricket was once again at display during the U-19 World Cup match, as New Zealand players took the injured West Indies' batsman off the field.

New Zealand's Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field made the heartwarming gesture during the quarter-final and they took the injured Windies batter, Kirk McKenzie, off the field.

The incident took place during the 48th over of the West Indies' innings. McKenzie was the final batsman to be dismissed. However, the batter found it difficult to walk off the field due to cramps. It was then that the New Zealand players decided to carry the player off the field.

Batsman Rohit Sharma also hailed the gesture, saying: "So good to see this #SpiritOfCricket at its best".

New Zealand managed to defeat West Indies in the quarter-final. In a thrilling encounter, Kiwis managed to win the match by two wickets.

Chasing 238, Kiwis won the match in the last over. At once stage, New Zealand was struggling after being reduced to 153/8.

In the end, Joey Field (38*) and Kristian Clarke (46*) took the Kiwis over the line.

Now the side will face the winner of the quarter-final clash between South Africa and Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Kaif New Zealand Spirit of Cricket
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the media at Parliament House on the first first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020: PM Modi says focus mainly on economic issues
Congress and DMK leaders staging a Protest demonstration against CAA and NRC at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Congress holds 'Save India' placards at Parliament ahead of Budget
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp