Super Over defeat: Tim Southee says NZ 'gifted' India too many chances

While New Zealand managed 13 runs in the Super Over, India got there effortlessly.

Published: 31st January 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Tim Southee

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee, (regular captain Kane Williamson was out due to an injury) said his team presented India with opportunities in the fourth T20I on Friday and the visitors grabbed them with both hands.

"It's very tough especially in the positions we put ourselves into. We gave them (India) a chance and they took them with both hands," he said.

"We have a young bowling attack and, it is tough, when you haven't won and you play against a quality opposition in India, give them a sniff and make it tough for yourselves."

Four wickets fell in an astonishing final over in regulation play as New Zealand, needing seven runs to win off six balls with seven wickets in hand, self-destructed and ended tied with India on 165 in their latest Twenty20 international.

Colin Munro and Tim Seifert, whose half-centuries looked to have set New Zealand on course for a drought-breaking win, had to return to the crease for the eighth Super Over in the team's white-ball history. After the loss at Hamilton on Wednesday and now Friday's chilling repeat, New Zealand has now lost seven of those deciders.

Munro and Seifert managed 13 runs from the bowling of India's master finisher, Jasprit Bumrah, though they rode their luck to do so. Munro was dropped off the first ball and Seifert off the third, before Seifert was dismissed with the fourth ball of the Super Over.

Southee stepped up again to take the bowling duty for New Zealand despite succeeding in only one of five previous Super Overs.

While New Zealand managed 13 runs in six balls, India got there effortlessly. KL Rahul smashed 10 runs off the first two balls before he was caught. 

Man-of-the-match Shardul Thakur, who finished with figures of 2 for 33 and also bowled the crucial last over in which New Zealand needed just seven runs, said such nail-bitting finishes augurs well for India ahead of this year's ICC T20 World Cup.

"I'm feeling good, we play for such nail-biting finishes, we couldn't have asked for anything more in these two games," he said.

"After the last game we learnt that we should never lose hope. The wicket on the first ball of the last over was crucial because it made them nervous.

Good contribution from me with the bat, I should have carried on and hopefully I'll get more next time," he added.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

