Former West Indies batsman Everton Weekes dies at 95

Weekes formed one of the famous three 'Ws' of West Indian cricket as part of a formidable batting lineup for more than a decade.

Former West Indies batsman Everton Weekes

Former West Indies batsman Everton Weekes

By Associated Press

BRIDGETOWN: Everton Weekes, who formed one of the famous three "Ws" of West Indian cricket as part of a formidable batting lineup for more than a decade, has died. He was 95. West Indies Cricket said the Barbados-born Weekes died Wednesday.

He played alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott, with all three players making their Test debuts in 1948. He was also a highly respected coach, analyst, team manager, match referee for the International Cricket Council, and a member of the ICC Hall of Fame.

Weekes made his Test debut at the age of 22 against England at Kensington Oval. His final match was against Pakistan in Trinidad a decade later. In his career, Weekes played 48 test matches and made 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61 per innings.

That included a world-record five consecutive centuries in 1948 - scores of 141 against England in Jamaica, followed by scores of 128, 194, 162 and 101 in India. In his next innings, he made 90 when he was run out.

Worrell died in 1967 and Walcott in 2006. His average of 58.61 runs places Weekes, along with George Headley, in the top 10 Test averages of all time. "Everyone at MCC and Lord's are saddened at the news of Sir Everton Weekes' passing. He will forever be remembered as one of the West Indies' finest cricketers," the Marylebone Cricket Club said in a statement.

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt said Weekes was "a gentleman and quite simply a wonderful human being". "I got to spend a couple hours with him last year just sitting at his home and talking with him, at a time when he was recovering from a serious illness. I grew to appreciate his sense of humour and his love of people, and witnessed the love and respect that so many held for him in Barbados and across the entire region," Skeritt said of Weekes' heart attack in June 2019.

Comments

