England all-rounder Sam Curran not well, undergoes COVID-19 test

Curran gave his sample on Thursday and is currently self-isolating in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl.

Published: 03rd July 2020 10:37 AM

England's Sam Curran looks up after falling over after he attempted to play a ball

England's Sam Curran looks up after falling over after he attempted to play a ball | AP

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: England all-rounder Sam Curran has been tested for coronavirus after falling sick as country's cricket board announced that he will not compete in the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up match.

"England all-rounder Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight. He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl. He will play no further part in the practice match," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Thursday.

"He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for COVID-19 earlier today," the statement said, without mentioning when the result will be available.

Curran had scored 15 not out on the first day of England's intra-squad warm-up match.

The warm-up match is a part of England's preparation for the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning here on July 8.

The Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

