STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Nasser Hussain hails Sachin Tendulkar's 'magnificent technique'

Hussain was speaking at an interaction with Ian Bishop and Elma Smit as part of the ICC podcast titled 'Cricket Inside Out'

Published: 04th July 2020 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo | AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has said that Sachin Tendulkar had a magnificent technique and during his captaincy stint, he had a hard time discussing how to dismiss the Master Blaster.

Hussain was speaking at an interaction with Ian Bishop and Elma Smit as part of the ICC podcast titled 'Cricket Inside Out' and it was then that the former England captain was asked to name a batsman with a good bowling technique.

"For me, the technique is getting runs in all parts of the world, and I like someone who plays with soft hands and lets the ball come to him, Kane Williamson for me has a very good technique in the current era, he plays the ball late with soft hands, as a result of T20 cricket, players in the modern gameplay with hard hands, Williamson can play all three formats and can adapt his game to each,' Hussain said during the podcast.

"Overall when I talk about all-time batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar had a magnificent technique, when I was England skipper, I cannot remember how many team meetings we used to have just to discuss how to get Tendulkar out," he added.

During the podcast, Bishop also said that Tendulkar was the most difficult batsman he ever bowled to in his career.

"Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most difficult batsmen to whom I have bowled in my career, he always used to hit in the straight lines," Bishop said.

Tendulkar has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs.

Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.

Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons.

Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years.

He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nasser Hussain Sachin Tendulkar
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp