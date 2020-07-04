Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19, to resume training

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday tested negative for coronavirus, making him eligible to return to training, the country's cricket board announced.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said the 22-year-old will return to training in a day or two.

Curran, who went into self-isolation in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl after he felt ill, had given his sample on Thursday.

"The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl," the ECB said in a statement.

"He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor," it added.

Curran will undergo another test for COVID-19 on Sunday along with the rest of the squad.

He had scored 15 not out on the first day of England's intra-squad warm-up match before falling ill.

The warm-up match is a part of England's preparation for the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning here on July 8.

The Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.