STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19, to resume training

Curran, who went into self-isolation in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl after he felt ill, had given his sample on Thursday.

Published: 04th July 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

England's Sam Curran (File Photo | AP)

England's Sam Curran (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday tested negative for coronavirus, making him eligible to return to training, the country's cricket board announced.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said the 22-year-old will return to training in a day or two.

Curran, who went into self-isolation in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl after he felt ill, had given his sample on Thursday.

"The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl," the ECB said in a statement.

"He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor," it added.

Curran will undergo another test for COVID-19 on Sunday along with the rest of the squad.

He had scored 15 not out on the first day of England's intra-squad warm-up match before falling ill.

The warm-up match is a part of England's preparation for the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning here on July 8.

The Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England and Wales Cricket Board Sam Curran
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp