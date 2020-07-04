STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli shares video of exercise he would 'love' to do every day

Kohli, on Friday, shared an incredible video of himself, with a Punjabi song blaring in the background, doing multiple power snatch reps on his Instagram handle.

Published: 04th July 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the practice session ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli is seemingly doing everything to keep himself fit during the enforced break put forward by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kohli, on Friday, shared an incredible video of himself, with a Punjabi song blaring in the background, doing multiple power snatch reps on his Instagram handle.

His post read: "If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch."

Earlier, Kohli had shared another video of himself going through his physical training. Impressed by teammate Hardik Pandya's fly push-ups, Kohli posted a video on social media doing the same exercise.

"Hey @hardikpandya7 loved your fly push ups. Here's adding a little clap to it," Kohli said in a tweet with a video where he is seen doing fly pushups.

India all-rounder Hardik had recently posted a video on Twitter, doing fly pushups at his gym.

"Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction @krunalpandya24, I challenge you bhai! Let's see how many you can do," Hardik said in the post. Elder brother and India all-rounder Krunal took up his challenge and did the same.

The drill caught fitness freak Kohli's eye and the ace batsman did not miss out and he came up with his own rendition of the exercise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virat Kohli exercise Coronavirus
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp