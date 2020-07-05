STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dropping Shane Warne on 1999 West Indies tour was 'right decision', says Steve Waugh

Waugh admitted that dropping Warne would never be a popular decision and his credentials as captain would have been questioned had Australia lost the series.

Published: 05th July 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Shane Warne (C) and captain Steve Waugh (R). (Photo | AFP)

Shane Warne (C) and captain Steve Waugh (R). (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Shane Warne and Steve Waugh were faces of the dominant Australian team of the late 1990's that was led by the latter but their relationship has famously soured over the years. The rift arose from when Waugh decided to drop Warne for Australia's tour of the West Indies in 1999 and the 55-year-old recently explained how he reached to the conclusion of omitting his best spinner from the fourth and final Test.

"It was my first tour as captain to West Indies. As a captain you are expected to make difficult decisions. That's why you are given the job. You are not there to please everyone. I always wanted to be loyal to be my players to a certain point, but at the end of the day, you gotta be loyal to the team and their performance," Waugh said in a conversation with former England captain Mike Atherton on Sky Sports.

"I, sort of, approached it with Shane before the Test match. Before the match, we had a function, so we had a live chat and I mentioned a few things. It wasn't a complete shot and the next day I went to a team meeting. It was Geoff Marsh, Shane Warne and me.

ALSO READ | Steve Waugh was easily the most selfish cricketer I ever played with: Shane Warne

"Back in those days, when you are on tour, the two players and the coach picked the team, the selectors didn't have anything to do with it. I found it strange, because you had selectors picking team for series at home, but on away tours it was up to the captain to basically make the decision.A

"Warnie had just come back from a shoulder surgery. I think he was put back into the team too quickly. We had both Stuart Macgill and him in the previous Test, turning the ball the same way. Lara, and all the left-handers were hitting with the spin, and I just thought it was the right decision," he added.

Waugh admitted that dropping Warne would never be a popular decision and his credentials as captain would have been questioned had Australia lost the series. The series was eventually a 2-2 draw.

"You've got to trust your get instinct sometimes. Other people are always going to have their opinions. It was never going to be a popular decision, and had we lost the Test, my head would have been on the chopping blocks, but thankfully we won the Test and ended up drawing the series," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Steve Waugh Shane Warne West Indies
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp