Kohli can break Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries, says Brad Hogg

Published: 05th July 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Australian cricketer Brad Hogg (Photo| AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that current India skipper Virat Kohli can break cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 100 centuries on the international arena.

During the course of his illustrious career, Tendulkar smashed 51 Test tons and 49 centuries in ODIs. Kohli currently finds himself third on the list as he has scored a combined total of 70 international tons (27 in Tests and 43 in ODIs).

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting scored 71 international centuries during his trophy-laden career and he takes the second spot in this high-profile list.

Hogg was asked by a fan if Kohli can surpass Tendulkar's mark and he said on his YouTube channel: "Of course he can. Fitness levels today are a lot better when Sachin Tendulkar started.

"Plus they get a lot of help with quality fitness trainers. They have also got a lot of physios and doctors on board. Any niggle that is starting to happen people can get on top of it straight away.

"Therefore players miss less games and of course there is a lot more cricket being played these days. So yes, he can break that record," Hogg added.

Hogg was also asked by a fan as to which bowling attack he thinks is the best in the world currently and he gave his vote to the Indian team.

Pointing towards the statistics during their victorious tour of Australia last time, Hogg stated Indian bowlers have been a dominant force in world cricket for a while now.

"I am going to go with the start of the series between Australia and India in November 2018. Indian bowling attack has dominated world cricket," Hogg said.

"India's pace attack take wickets quicker that any other team and they have played against some good teams... Australia...South Africa...they played against Bangladesh as well and couple of other good teams.

"That's why India are pretty dominant. The batsmen led them down in New Zealand but that pace attack is the best going around," he added.

