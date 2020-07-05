STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Need to find my own shoes & step into them, says Sanju Samson

Ever since India’s semifinal defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup, debate over MS Dhoni’s successor has not stopped.

Published: 05th July 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sanju Samson (Photo | vincent Pulickal)

Sanju Samson (Photo | vincent Pulickal)

By Martin Joseph & Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since India’s semifinal defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup, debate over MS Dhoni’s successor has not stopped. Cricketers from different eras share opinions on whether the veteran can carry on or if it is the end of the road. Who will replace the legend? KL Rahul is groomed for a wicketkeeper-batsman’s role in the shorter formats. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are also in the reckoning. For Sanju, who has had to deal with the pressure of being compared to Dhoni, the mindset is changing.

Sanju Samson | vincent Pulickal

These days, Sanju is hard at training in Thiruvananthapuram with a burning desire to carve out his own identity. He has been using the lockdown period to reset, re-focus and fine tune his game.“People can talk about anything they want to. I respect that fact, but at the same time, I’m mature enough to understand where I stand as a cricketer or where I stand in my career. I’m trying to have a stepping stone to get into the Indian team. There are a lot of different roles to be played. I batted as an opener and as No 3, kept wickets and even contributed as a fielder when I played for India. I never compare myself or never think about being a replacement for MS Dhoni. It is realistically impossible to compare myself or anyone with him. I need to find my own shoes and get into them,” said Sanju.

Over the years, one platform the Kerala player has been using to build his case is the Indian Premier League. Indefinite postponement of the event might have upset his plans. But he realises that these are unusual times for everyone.“It was hard to believe that a tournament like IPL can get cancelled. If you ask any cricketer, they would be eager to go out and play any match they can. If IPL happens without fans, I’d be happy to go out and play. I think every cricketer is waiting for it. At the same time, we have to take care of safety of the players and the people involved,” he said.

It is not clear when cricketing activities will resume, but Sanju wants to stay prepared. “I have been practising almost throughout this period and didn’t give myself proper rest. I felt it was important that if I take care of my fitness, I can really go to the next level. Initially, it was difficult (during the lockdown), like going through an injury when you can’t do anything. But then, as a sportsman, I have learnt how to overcome such situations,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanju Samson
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp