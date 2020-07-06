Of Test, best & the rest

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India player and Australia’s spin coach Sridharan Sriram is pleased to note that Test cricket will be back with the England-Australia series starting on Wednesday. He thinks the visitors can put England under pressure in the first Test in the absence of Joe Root. He also predicts an interesting series when India tour Australia later this year.

Excerpts...

Many players feel it will be England’s batting versus the West Indies pace attack?

It should be an even contest. West Indies have a battery of fast bowlers after a long time. After the days of Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose, this is the best attack they have. It’s a good opportunity for them to press for a win. Joe Root has been the linchpin of England’s batting. Since he’s not there (in the first Test), England’s top order is slightly inexperienced. This can be exploited.

How do you look at the rule which stops players from using saliva to shine the ball? Eric Simons said with sweat one can get reverse swing. Do you agree?

Not sure about it. It depends on how sweat will work in England. In cold conditions, you will not sweat. So how effective it will be we don’t know. In India we sweat a lot and it may work. In England one will not get that much reverse swing. We have to wait and see.

Australians are known to use saliva a lot. Have you devised any method to change the habit?

It’s too early to say what methods we will use to avoid the saliva habit. Once we start training and get into the groove, we will work on it.

How have Australian players kept themselves busy during the lockdown?

Players are following their fitness regimen and keeping themselves fit. The break is a great time to spend time with families. They have been travelling a lot for the last 18 months. It’s a good time for them to get back to their families.

Last time when India toured Australia, Steve Smith and David Warner were not able to play. This time both are available. Will the team perform better this time?

India is always a tough side and matches against them are keenly contested. Smith and Warner being back augurs well for us. But during this crisis, nobody has played for a long time. Whether Smith or Kohli or Warner or whoever it is, you are coming after a long layoff. It’s not going to be easy for anyone. Previous records would mean nothing because you have not played for almost 6-8 months. The teams are on an even platform. Everybody has to start from scratch.

What is special about Smith’s game? How does he excel in all formats?

He’s a great problem solver. He has the ability to adapt to situations, conditions and bowlers. He can quickly change his game to suit the conditions. I worked a bit with him on playing spin. But he has got his own game against that. He’s a master at what he does and can play all the shots. He’s also judicious in stroke play, which sets him apart.

Cricket has not been played in Australia for a long time. During the India series will pitches be lively and bouncy?

It’s difficult to say because we have not thought about it. Everybody had a break. Whether the grass is fresh or whether we are able to get more lively tracks we have to wait and see. There are three to four months to prepare.

How will the Kookaburra ball behave when used without saliva in Australia?

This is something new. We cannot predict. We have to see how the Dukes behaves. It has a more pronounced seam than a Kookaburra ball.

Any special plan to contain Virat Kohli?

He’s a great player. One of the best in the world. It’s not easy to average over 50 in all formats. His records speak for him. We have not yet decided on any plan for him. There is time. We are thinking of regrouping.

India have tried several openers in Test cricket in the last two years. Would you look to exploit this instability?

Like every team, we would like to get an early breakthrough. Then one can get to see Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli play against the new ball, which gives you a good chance to get them out. So one will definitely try for initial breakthroughs to put pressure on the top order.

Rohit Sharma has become an opener. How do you rate him in Tests?

Rohit is a phenomenal player who has been doing well for so many years. He’s learning to adapt as an opener in Tests. He’s a dangerous player. If you don’t get him early, he can take the game away from you. He does what Sehwag used to. It will be interesting how we plan against him.

Glenn McGrath said Pat Cummins is the best (fast) bowler in the world. How good is he?

He is supremely fit despite going through injuries. In the last two years, he worked on fitness and has been injury-free, touchwood. He constantly works on his fitness and skills. His attitude speaks for himself and he is undoubtedly a brilliant bowler.

How do you compare Nathan Lyon and R Ashwin?

Ashwin and Lyon are great bowlers. Their records speak for themselves. They are different types of bowlers, but great in their own ways.

Many believe IPL has improved fielding standards, especially those of the Indians. Do you agree?

In modern days, fielding is important in every form of cricket. IPL has massively improved the fielding standards of Indians. It has become a prerequisite that if you want to play IPL or get into the Indian team, you have to be a good fielder also.