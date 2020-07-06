STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official

The postponement announcement of the T20 World Cup, to be held in October-November in Australia, is imminent, creating a window for the IPL.

Published: 06th July 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Cup

IPL (Photo | IPL Website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: New Zealand is the latest country after UAE and Sri Lanka which has offered to host the IPL in case the billion dollar league can't be held in India due to rising cases of coronavirus.

The postponement announcement of the T20 World Cup, to be held in October-November in Australia, is imminent, creating a window for the IPL.

The BCCI has already zeroed in on the end September-early November window for the IPL.

The board's first choice is staging the tournament at home but that is looking increasingly unlikely with India having the third largest case load of coronavirus cases behind Brazil and USA.

"Staging the event in India has to be the first choice but in case it is not safe to have it, then we will look at the overseas options.

After UAE and Sri Lanka, New Zealand has also offered to host the IPL," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"We will sit down with all stakeholders (broadcaster, teams, etc) and take a call. The safety of the players is paramount. There will be no compromise on that," the official said.

The IPL has been held overseas in the past.

The entire 2009 edition was staged in South Africa due to the general election back home and partially in the UAE in 2014 due to the same reason.

However in 2019, despite elections, the BCCI managed to schedule the IPL in India avoiding clashing with poll dates in various states.

The UAE again is the front-runner to host the tournament if it happens overseas.

Sri Lanka is a cost-effective option while New Zealand, which has been largely free from COVID-19, faces feasibility issues.

With New Zealand, India has a seven and half hour time difference and even if the game starts at 12:30 pm in the afternoon, maximum office-goers (even those who work from home) will miss the action.

Apart from Hamilton and Auckland, which can be covered by road, places like Wellington, Christchurch, Napier or Dunedin will require air travel.

The official added that the date of the IPL Governing Council meeting will be announced soon and issues pertaining to the league, including the Chinese sponsorship deals in the IPL, will be discussed.

The BCCI had called for an IPL GC meet more than two weeks ago following the India-China clash at the Galwan Valley but the date is yet to be announced.

Anti-China sentiment has been on the rise in India ever since the "violent" face-off between the two Asian giants.

The board has a lucrative five-deal deal in place for IPL title rights with Chinese mobile phone maker Vivo, fetching it Rs 440 crore annually till 2022.

Indian companies with Chinese investments like Paytm are also involved in the IPL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL New Zealand
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp