48-year-old Pravin Tambe signed by TKR, set to become first Indian to play in Caribbean Premier League

The 48-year-old has played for Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Published: 07th July 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Raina (R) lifts Pravin Tambe. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

ST JOHNS: Wrist spinner Pravin Tambe is set to become the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League as he has been signed by Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) -- the franchise co-owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan -- for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The 48-year-old has played for Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Tambe was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2020 IPL season, but was later disqualified by IPL's Governing Council for featuring in the T10 League in the UAE.

Meanwhile, TKR have also brought back Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed who was part of their Championship winning team in 2018. They have signed New Zealand wicket keeper Tim Seifert and Zimbabwean batsman Sikandar Raza.

The draft for the tournament, scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 10, was carried out remotely and the six teams have successfully filled out their rosters with both Caribbean and overseas players with Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Taylor, Tambe and Carlos Brathwaite all being signed up.

