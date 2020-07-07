Company refutes charge against Virat Kohli

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment, the company that manages Virat Kohli and other cricketers, has refuted conflict of interest charges against the India captain. The charge was levelled by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta. The BCCI ombudsman will examine his complaint.

“...Such speculations are based entirely on conjecture. Virat is a contracted, exclusive client of Cornerstone, like the rest of our esteemed talent roster. And as a responsible agency, we reiterate that there is no question of any conflict of interest with Virat or any other of our talent,” said Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh in a statement.