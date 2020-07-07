STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq dismisses Grant Flower's charge against Younis Khan

Grant Flower made the sensational allegation during a cricket podcast in which he spoke about his nearly five-year stint with Pakistan.

Published: 07th July 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq has rubbished Grant Flower's stunning claim that Younis Khan once held a knife to the Zimbabwean's throat on receiving some unwanted batting advice during a tour to Australia.

Younis is currently the batting coach of Pakistan.

According to Flower the incident took place during Pakistan's tour of Australia in 2016 and head coach, Mickey Arthur was also present at the breakfast table.

But Inzamam backed Younis and said this is the first time he had heard about such an incident.

"I was the chief selector at that time and I don't recall any such incident taking place or being reported to me," he told Dawn TV.

Inzamam said being the chief selector he would have known if such an incident had occurred.

"I don't know what prompted Grant Flower to say this but I have played a lot with Younis and I know him very well, there is just no way he could have done such a thing with anyone leave alone Grant," he added.

Meanwhile, according to reports in the Pakistani media, the matter between Younis and Flower had been resolved after the two spoke on the phone.

Flower is presently in Colombo while Younis is with the Pakistan squad in England as their batting coach.

TAGS
Younis Khan Grant Flower Inzamam ul Haq
