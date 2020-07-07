STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa must take a stand on 'Black Lives Matter': Lungi Ngidi

Ngidi, who was named as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) T20 cricketer of the year, has also indicated that he would be in favour of supporting the anti-racism cause.

Published: 07th July 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

CAPE TOWN: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has said that the side needs to take a stand on the 'Black Lives Matter' issue like the rest of the world.

Ngidi, who was named as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) T20 cricketer of the year, has also indicated that he would be in favour of supporting the anti-racism cause.

"As a nation, we have a past that is very difficult, with racial discrimination, so it's definitely something we will be addressing as a team and if we are not, it's something I will bring up," ESPNCricnfo quoted Ngidi as saying.

"It's something that we need to take very seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, make the stand," he added.

Prior to South Africa's isolation in 1970, national sports teams were made up of white players only, and the people of colour used to be excluded from participating at the highest level.

This has changed over the last 29 years. However, only nine black Africans have played Test cricket for South Africa and Ngidi is the most recent.

Across different sports, athletes continue to take the knee to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

England and West Indies will be locking horns in a three-match Test series from July 8. Both sides have announced that they would be sporting a 'Black Lives Matter' logo on their jerseys to show support with the anti-racism movement.

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement gained momentum due to the death of an African-American man named George Floyd, after a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck as suggested by the viral videos.

Ever since Floyd's demise, many sportspersons have come out to talk about their experience with racism. Windies opening batsman Chris Gayle also said that he had faced racism, and added that it is a myth that the menace of racism exists just in football.

The Premier League resumed its suspended season in June and all teams have been sending out a strong message to show solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

The teams have been taking a knee to show their support, while jerseys of all players have 'Black Lives Matter' written on them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lungi Ngidi Black Lives Matter South Africa
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp