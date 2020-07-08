STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England vs West Indies first Test: Start of play delayed by rain

The covers were on the field at the Rose Bowl in Southampton when the toss was due to be made at 10.30 a.m. local time.

Published: 08th July 2020 04:11 PM

Umpires hold umbrellas as rain delayed start of the first day of the 1st cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Umpires hold umbrellas as rain delayed start of the first day of the 1st cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SOUTHAMPTON: International cricket will have to wait a bit longer to resume following the coronavirus outbreak after the start of play in the first test between England and West Indies was delayed because of light rain on Wednesday.

Because of sporadic rain and a wet outfield, an early lunch was taken.

Because of sporadic rain and a wet outfield, an early lunch was taken.

A pitch inspection will take place after lunch, weather permitting.

Rain was forecast for much of the opening day.

There has been no international cricket anywhere in the world since early March because of the pandemic.

