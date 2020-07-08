Fresh guard, new beginning

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: West Indies pacers inflicting scars – mental and physical – isn’t new for England cricketers. Ask Tony Greig, Geoff Boycott, Mike Gatting, Mike Atherton, or even Graham Thorpe. They all have stories to say, which still haunts their dream or in Greig’s case gives him sleepless nights even up in the heavens. But by the time Courtney Walsh hung up his boots in the 2000s, intimidation through pace and hostility via probing lengths had disappeared in Caribbean cricket.

On Wednesday as West Indies take the field against England at the Rose Bowl, it is their pacers, who will make this #raisethebat series an engaging one. For a team that has put the wrong foot forward on many occasions in the past, the decision to use Dukes ball for Tests in the Caribbean and in first-class fixtures has ensured a talented young crop of pacers.

These are early days and surely Kemar Roach, Shanon Gabriel, Jason Holder have a long way to go even before their names are mentioned alongside some of the giants, but it is hard to ignore the fire that is not only burning but could be raging if conditions favour.

The rest of the world, notably the sub-continent, Australia and New Zealand, might not take them seriously, as they have been sleeping when this Windies pacers are causing damages back home. But ask England. Just over a year-and-a-half back, they went to the Caribbean and returned home, swallowing their egos as Holder and Co beat them in their own game.

Since August 2017, Roach, Holder, Gabriel have taken a wicket at a strike rate of 45.6, 45.9 and 47.6 respectively and these are numbers not even James Anderson and Stuart Broad can boast off. While the trio will be looked upon to deliver if the Windies are to pose a tough challenge, they also have Alzarri Joseph in their ranks, who too caused England trouble in Antigua. Add Chemar Holder, Oshane Thomas, Anderson Phillip, Keon Harding and Kemo Paul (not touring), in the mix and you know where we are getting to.

“Fast bowling core has been growing and growing nicely. The given situation has ensured a big touring party and it has given the luxury to work with some young, promising fast bowlers. They not only look the part but also fit and healthy. Obviously there is a lot of room for improvement and they are open to learning. They have grasped a lot of things that are being shared with them and one could see that in the warm-up games and in the nets. The session which we had on Monday was personally the best I have seen in my time with the West Indies,” Holder said.

While bowling takes care of itself, much of West Indies fortune will depend on the batsmen. Darren Bravo has preferred to stay back, meaning the top-order is shaky and the lower-order will be asked to contribute more. “If we could get some runs on the board, I know the top-order hasn’t lived up to the expectations, but if everyone contributes, it will be good.”

Root to Stokes: Do it your way

LONDON: Ben Stokes says he will captain England his own way in the first Test against the West Indies following advice from regular skipper Joe Root. Root is missing the opening match of the bio-secure series to attend the birth of his second child. Vice-captain Stokes said: “...when I got my photos done yesterday (Monday) in the blazer. Rooty just left a message on the hanger which said ‘Do it your way’.”