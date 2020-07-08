STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan bowlers to struggle more in England due to saliva ban: Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan stated England bowlers' reliance on reverse swing is less in comparison to the Pakistan pacers and that is why the visitors will struggle a bit more.

Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan

Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KARACHI: Left-arm pacer Junaid Khan feels Pakistan bowlers are likely to struggle more due to the saliva ban than their English counterparts when the two teams lock horns in a series involving three Tests and as many T20Is in August.

Junaid, who isn't part of the 29-member Pakistan squad, stated England bowlers' reliance on reverse swing is less in comparison to the Pakistan pacers and that is why the visitors will struggle a bit more.

"Both sides will have difficulty if there is no reverse swing on offer due to the saliva ban. However, our bowlers are likely to struggle more. (James) Anderson bowls well with the new ball and his reverse swing is not that good. Similarly, (Stuart) Broad and (Jofra) Archer's reverse swing is not as effective as our bowlers," Junaid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

"Even though Abbas bowls at 125 KPH, he has done well with reverse swing in Asia. Shaheen's reverse swing may not be as good as Abbas, but it is still alright.

"The four Test matches that Naseem has played, he has taken most wickets with reverse swing. Our pacers, particularly the likes of Shaheen, Naseem and Musa will have a difficult time as they do not have the experience of playing in England and are not used to the conditions there."

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be played at the Old Trafford starting August 5 followed by the last two Tests at the Ageas Bowl, which start on August 13 and August 21 respectively.

