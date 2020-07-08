STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

West Indies need luxury of having runs on the board, says Brian Lara

Lara said that bowlers like Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel will come into their own if they are not on the defensive and are looking to take wickets.

Published: 08th July 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Brian Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara. | AFP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara has said that the side from the Caribbean will need the luxury of having runs on the board if they are to defeat England.

Lara said that bowlers like Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel will come into their own if they are not on the defensive and are looking to take wickets.

"Kemar Roach is one of the older guys in the time, he is one of the more experienced bowlers that we have but the key to any team taking the field, especially when they are taking the field after batting is how many runs do they have to play with," Lara told Sachin Tendulkar on Master Blaster's app '100 MB'.

"The Windies side in the 70s or 80s always used to put up 300-350 runs on the board, this present Windies side need the luxury of having runs on the board, they need their batsmen to give the bowlers some comfort," he added.

The 51-year-old Lara also said that West Indies has suffered the problem of not having enough runs on the board, and it is time for the batsmen to step up.

"The effectiveness of Roach and Gabriel will only come into play if they do not go defensive because of the lack of the runs. That has been our problem for many years," Lara said.

The first Test between England and West Indies will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from today onwards.

West Indies squad for the first Test: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, and Kemar Roach.

All international cricket has been suspended since March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the series between England and West Indies will mark the return of international cricket.

The ICC has also confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, including the ban of saliva to shine the ball and allowing replacement of players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brian Lara
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp