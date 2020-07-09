STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justin Langer wants tour of England, IPL for 'health of world cricket'

Langer stated Australia should also travel to England for their limited-overs series which currently stands postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Published: 09th July 2020

Australia coach Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australia head coach Justin Langer wants the team to tour England and he also batted for star players to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to help cricket get back on its feet following a long break put forward by coronavirus pandemic.

Langer's comments came in the aftermath of cricket returning to the field following a 117-day hiatus with England taking on West Indies in the first Test of three-match #raisethebat series at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

Langer stated Australia should also travel to England for their limited-overs series which currently stands postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"I think we have to go to England. There's lots of challenges, of course, but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible," Langer was quoted as saying by Daily Telegraph.

"That's my view. I think for the health of world cricket. If things out of control happen and we can't end up going, at least we can say we've done everything in our power to make it happen."

Langer also spoke about the prospect of top Australian cricketers participating in the 13th edition of the IPL. With the T20 World Cup all-set to be postponed, BCCI is looking host the cash-rich league around that time.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier stated they don't want to finish the year 2020 without an IPL and Langer feels they must allow the players to take part in the IPL if the tournament gets a green signal from the authorities.

"I think we have to. Talking frankly. I'll always look for win-win situations and hopefully we do that when we get some clarity on what's happening with the schedule," Langer said.

