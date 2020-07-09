STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We have to figure out how we can play our roles in anti-racism movement: CSA director Graeme Smith

Star speedster Lungi Ngidi has recently made it clear that he will be supporting the movement, just like the West Indies and England cricketers.

Published: 09th July 2020 04:03 PM

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith (File | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) director Graeme Smith says his board will figure out in the coming days the "effective role" it can play in the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in a country that has a history of segregation.

The South African cricket team now has a fair representation of coloured players as per CSA's policy but things were different there prior to the country's isolation in 1970, when spots team were made up of white players only while excluding others.

Star speedster Lungi Ngidi has recently made it clear that he will be supporting the movement, just like the West Indies and England cricketers, who are wearing the BLM logo on the collar of their shirts in the ongoing Test series and have also paid the 'One Knee' tribute.

"We are very aware of what's going on around the world and of our role at CSA (Cricket South Africa)," Smith said during an online press conference.

"Lungi answered it very well when he said we are all in our own little pockets, and I think it's important that in the future we all come together and figure out how we can play our role in the BLM movement; how we can be effective in doing that," Smith added.

South Africa is a country with a history of colonialism and Apartheid.

"My belief in these things is that it's important to have buy-in and that of everyone invested in it as well, and I have no doubt that will be the case.

But the discussion in each team environment and as CSA about how we handle it going forward is important.

"We do have the 3TC approaching on Mandela Day, where we are doing a lot for charity, and that will be our first occasion with the BLM movement. But as far as our iconic men's and women's teams are concerned there needs to be discussion," Smith said.

