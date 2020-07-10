STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Ngidi-Dippenar spar, Cricket South Africa stands behind 'Black Lives Matter' movement

In a media statement, CSA underlined that the board was founded on the principles of non-racialism and inclusion.

Published: 10th July 2020 04:43 PM

George Floyd protests

Demonstrators gather in Minneapolis as they continue to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting CEO Jacques Faul said his board stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, adding that the organisation will use its platform to educate on all forms of discrimination.

"The vision of CSA, to become a truly national sport of winners supported by the majority, finds resonance in the ethos of 'Black Lives Matter'. Black Lives Matter. It is as simple as that," the statement read.

"As a national sporting body representing more than 56 million South Africans and with the privileged position of owning a platform as large as we do, it is of vital importance that we use our voice to educate and listen to others on topics involving all forms of discrimination," Faul said.

ALSO READ | Ngidi's comments lead to 'Black Lives Matter vs All Lives Matter' debate in South African cricket

Faul added that CSA will use its voice to spread anti-racism through the BLM campaign and will also speak out against all forms of violence.

"During our celebrations of Nelson Mandela International Da, CSA will further spread the message of anti-racism through the BLM campaign while we also speak out against all forms of violence..."

South Africa has a history of segregation.

Although the cricket team now has a fair representation of coloured players as per CSA's policy but things were different prior to the country's isolation in 1970, when sports team were made up of white players only.

The CSA statement comes after star speedster Lungi Ngidi, who is a supporter of the BLM movement, was slammed by former Proteas Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar and others for not speaking up against the attacks on white farmers in the country.

The BLM movement gathered momentum following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in United States.

The incident triggered protests with West Indies cricketers such as Michael Holding, Jason Holder, Darren Sammy and many more around the globe speaking out against racism.

