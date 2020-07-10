STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Holder gets bolder against England

WI skipper leads from the front with the ball on Day 2 of the opening Test match at Southampton. A look at the highlights...

Published: 10th July 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies’ Jason Holder (c) celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Ollie Pope (L) on Thursday | AFP

By Express News Service

Career-best haul for skipper as hosts bundle out for 204
Holder returned with Test-best figures of 6-42 as England slumped to 204 all out on the second day. Skipper Ben Stokes top-scored with 43 for the hosts. Shannon Gabriel, who did the early damage, took all the other wickets for impressive figures of 4-62. The hosts resumed on 35-1 after rain marred international cricket’s return from lockdown on Wednesday.

Stokes of luck as all-rounder top-scores for home side
England could have been dismissed even more cheaply, with Stokes, leading the side in the absence of regular captain Joe Root, dropped on 14 and 32 after Kemar Roach floored a difficult diving chance at long leg before Shamarh Brooks spilt a far easier opportunity at extra cover. But Holder had Stokes caught behind as he aimed legside after advancing down the pitch.

Brief scores:
England (overnight 35/1) 204 (Stokes 43, Buttler 35, Bess 31 no; Holder 6/42, Gabriel 4/62) vs West Indies 57/1 (Campbell 28; Anderson 1/17).

Holder’s 6-wicket haul is now the best figures by a West Indian skipper against England. Previous best was by John Goddard’s 5/31 in Georgetown in 1948.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England vs West Indies Jason Holder West Indies Ben Stokes
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp