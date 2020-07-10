Holder gets bolder against England

By Express News Service

Career-best haul for skipper as hosts bundle out for 204

Holder returned with Test-best figures of 6-42 as England slumped to 204 all out on the second day. Skipper Ben Stokes top-scored with 43 for the hosts. Shannon Gabriel, who did the early damage, took all the other wickets for impressive figures of 4-62. The hosts resumed on 35-1 after rain marred international cricket’s return from lockdown on Wednesday.

Stokes of luck as all-rounder top-scores for home side

England could have been dismissed even more cheaply, with Stokes, leading the side in the absence of regular captain Joe Root, dropped on 14 and 32 after Kemar Roach floored a difficult diving chance at long leg before Shamarh Brooks spilt a far easier opportunity at extra cover. But Holder had Stokes caught behind as he aimed legside after advancing down the pitch.

Brief scores:

England (overnight 35/1) 204 (Stokes 43, Buttler 35, Bess 31 no; Holder 6/42, Gabriel 4/62) vs West Indies 57/1 (Campbell 28; Anderson 1/17).

Holder’s 6-wicket haul is now the best figures by a West Indian skipper against England. Previous best was by John Goddard’s 5/31 in Georgetown in 1948.